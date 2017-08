For the second year in a row, there will be no commercial fishing on the Kuskokwim.

Larry Lang, owner of the processing vessel Akutan, said the bank will not lend him the money needed to buy silver salmon this summer.

Lang was the only buyer registered with the state to purchase Kuskokwim salmon this year. He was scheduled to anchor in Kuskokwim Bay this week.

The last time there was a commercial opening on the Kuskokwim in 2015, 396 fishermen participated.