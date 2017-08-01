Traveling Muisc 8-5-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
8-5-17
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Alive
Skippinnish / Angus MacPhail
The Seventh Wave
www.skipinnish.com
4:11
Shetland Times and Tatties (instrumentals)
Corran Raa / Robbie Leask, Kath Bruce
Corran Raa
www.corranraa.co.uk
5:27
Maggie
Lori Watson / James Hogg, Lori Watson
The Rough Guide to Scottish Folk
www.worldmusic.net/scottishfolk
5:12
Gilmartin
David Ferrard / Kenny Brill
Beginner’s Guide to Scotland
www.nascente.co.uk
6:04
Harvest of the Homeland
Skippinnish / Angus MacPhail and Norrie MacIver
The Seventh Wave
www.skipinnish.com
5:19
The Turn of the Road (instrumental)
Sylvia Barnes / Les Barker
Beginner’s Guide to Scotland
www.nascente.co.uk
4:36
Real
Julienne Taylor / G. Lyle / M. Malamet
Celtic Songbirds
www.themusickitchen.co.uk
4:37
The Squinty Post / Waiting for the Tunes / Cheers for the Years
(instrumentals)
Corran Raa / Leask, Smith, Bruce
Corran Raa
Daydreams and Departures
5:16
Time Wears Awa’
Corran Raa / Traditional
Corran Raa
Daydreams and Departures
3:09
The Island – Introduction
Skippinnish / Angus MacPhail and Robert Robertson
The Seventh Wave
www.skipinnish.com
1:38
The Island
Skippinnish / Angus MacPhail and Robert Robertson
The Seventh Wave
www.skipinnish.com
3:49
Mary Black
MoChile Mear / Traditional
An Island Space
ACC001
4:42