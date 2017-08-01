Traveling Muisc 8-5-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

8-5-17

Alive

Skippinnish / Angus MacPhail

The Seventh Wave

www.skipinnish.com

4:11

Shetland Times and Tatties (instrumentals)

Corran Raa / Robbie Leask, Kath Bruce

Corran Raa

www.corranraa.co.uk

5:27

Maggie

Lori Watson / James Hogg, Lori Watson

The Rough Guide to Scottish Folk

www.worldmusic.net/scottishfolk

5:12

Gilmartin

David Ferrard / Kenny Brill

Beginner’s Guide to Scotland

www.nascente.co.uk

6:04

Harvest of the Homeland

Skippinnish / Angus MacPhail and Norrie MacIver

The Seventh Wave

www.skipinnish.com

5:19

The Turn of the Road (instrumental)

Sylvia Barnes / Les Barker

Beginner’s Guide to Scotland

www.nascente.co.uk

4:36

Real

Julienne Taylor / G. Lyle / M. Malamet

Celtic Songbirds

www.themusickitchen.co.uk

4:37

The Squinty Post / Waiting for the Tunes / Cheers for the Years

(instrumentals)

Corran Raa / Leask, Smith, Bruce

Corran Raa

Daydreams and Departures

5:16

Time Wears Awa’

Corran Raa / Traditional

Corran Raa

Daydreams and Departures

3:09

The Island – Introduction

Skippinnish / Angus MacPhail and Robert Robertson

The Seventh Wave

www.skipinnish.com

1:38

The Island

Skippinnish / Angus MacPhail and Robert Robertson

The Seventh Wave

www.skipinnish.com

3:49

Mary Black

MoChile Mear / Traditional

An Island Space

ACC001

4:42