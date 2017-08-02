Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Closed process on capital budget draws criticism

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

In five and a half hours on July 27, the two chambers met, formed a conference committee and passed the $1.4 billion capital budget.

GoFundMe campaigns created to help cruise ship murder victim’s family

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

A family friend and neighbor of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska’s coast last week is raising money for her three daughters.

Nunapitchuk VPO shot in Napaskiak

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Bethel

Alcohol appears to be at the center of the shooting death of an off-duty Nunapitchuk Village Police Officer (VPO) in Napaskiak.

Alaska police training facility nears completion

Associated Press

After more than ten years of planning, construction at a training facility for Alaska police is nearing completion, and project managers say it should open this fall.

Mat-Su sales tax ordinance postponed indefinitely

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

After hearing from more than forty people in a packed chamber, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly has indefinitely postponed an ordinance to place a two-percent sales tax before borough voters.

Cruise-ship tourism will expand next summer

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

More tourists will come to Alaska next summer on cruise ships.

Gelvin’s air strip being restored with tons of gravel

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A hundred tons of gravel have restored a remote runway in Yukon Charley Rivers National Preserve. The Gelvin’s 700-foot-long air strip along the Charley River was damaged by a 2012 flood.

Water restored to all New Stuyahok homes

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Homes in New Stuyahok were plagued with low or no water pressure from mid-June to mid-July. At the peak of the problem, more than 30 homes were affected. Now the city water system is back online.

Tsunami zone update gets pushback from Oregon Coast legislators

Tom Banse, Northwest News Network – Oregon

Sooner or later, the Cascadia fault zone is going to unleash a monster earthquake and tsunami hitting the Pacific Northwest and impacting parts of Alaska. When that day comes, you hope that coastal schools, fire and police stations and hospitals are located high enough so that they don’t get washed away when you most need them to be there.

Ask a Climatologist: August is Alaska’s rainiest month

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

August is the rainiest month in Alaska. But how rainy? That depends on where you live.