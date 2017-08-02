Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Closed process on capital budget draws criticism
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
In five and a half hours on July 27, the two chambers met, formed a conference committee and passed the $1.4 billion capital budget.
GoFundMe campaigns created to help cruise ship murder victim’s family
Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau
A family friend and neighbor of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska’s coast last week is raising money for her three daughters.
Nunapitchuk VPO shot in Napaskiak
Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Bethel
Alcohol appears to be at the center of the shooting death of an off-duty Nunapitchuk Village Police Officer (VPO) in Napaskiak.
Alaska police training facility nears completion
Associated Press
After more than ten years of planning, construction at a training facility for Alaska police is nearing completion, and project managers say it should open this fall.
Mat-Su sales tax ordinance postponed indefinitely
Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna
After hearing from more than forty people in a packed chamber, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly has indefinitely postponed an ordinance to place a two-percent sales tax before borough voters.
Cruise-ship tourism will expand next summer
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
More tourists will come to Alaska next summer on cruise ships.
Gelvin’s air strip being restored with tons of gravel
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
A hundred tons of gravel have restored a remote runway in Yukon Charley Rivers National Preserve. The Gelvin’s 700-foot-long air strip along the Charley River was damaged by a 2012 flood.
Water restored to all New Stuyahok homes
Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
Homes in New Stuyahok were plagued with low or no water pressure from mid-June to mid-July. At the peak of the problem, more than 30 homes were affected. Now the city water system is back online.
Tsunami zone update gets pushback from Oregon Coast legislators
Tom Banse, Northwest News Network – Oregon
Sooner or later, the Cascadia fault zone is going to unleash a monster earthquake and tsunami hitting the Pacific Northwest and impacting parts of Alaska. When that day comes, you hope that coastal schools, fire and police stations and hospitals are located high enough so that they don’t get washed away when you most need them to be there.
Ask a Climatologist: August is Alaska’s rainiest month
Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
August is the rainiest month in Alaska. But how rainy? That depends on where you live.