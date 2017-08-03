Forest Service could delay Wrangell contaminated soil move

A backhoe digs up part of the old Byford Junkyard in Wrangell in 2014. After removing old cars, oil drums and other trash, the state is treating and moving contaminated soil to a rock quarry south of town. (Photo courtesy Department of Environmental Conservation)

The U.S. Forest Service could put the brakes on a state plan to store contaminated soil near a Wrangell recreation area.

The Department of Environmental Conservation plans to truck almost 20,000 cubic yards of lead-laced soil to a rock quarry near the Pat’s Creek area, south of town, as part of a multi-million-dollar effort to clean up an old junkyard.

Officials say the soil has been treated with a phosphate-based product called EcoBond, so the lead won’t leach into soil or waterways.

The trucks carrying the soil will have to use a Forest Service road, which requires a permit.

Tongass National Forest spokesman Paul Robbins Jr. said that could take a while.

“The Tongass National Forest will not issue a road authorization before a NEPA process is completed and we’ve received substantial public involvement,” Robbins said.

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requires federal agencies to assess the effects of resource development and other actions on federal property.

The process can take six months to two years.

State officials originally scheduled the work to begin July 31. Earlier this week, they said they hoped to begin later this month.

The soil-storage plan has been controversial, with residents questioning its safety and limited public comment opportunities.

The Department of Environmental Conservation plans a public workshop Aug. 21 and an Aug. 22 meeting with the Wrangell Borough Assembly on. Further details will be announced later.

Officials say the soil needs to be moved because it threatens the marine environment.

Ed Schoenfeld is Regional News Director for CoastAlaska, a consortium of public radio stations in Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, Petersburg and Wrangell. He primarily covers Southeast Alaska regional topics, including the state ferry system, transboundary mining, the Tongass National Forest and Native corporations and issues. He has also worked as a manager, editor and reporter for the Juneau Empire newspaper and Juneau public radio station KTOO. He’s also reported for commercial station KINY in Juneau and public stations KPFA in Berkley, WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and WUHY in Philadelphia. He’s lived in Alaska since 1979 and is a contributor to Alaska Public Radio Network newscasts, the Northwest (Public Radio) News Network and National Native News. He is a board member of the Alaska Press Club. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, he lives in Douglas.

