Southcentral Alaska to feel hotter weather this weekend

Unseasonably warm spell weather is coming for Southcentral Alaska, just in time for the weekend.

That’s according to the National Weather Service, which issued a special statement forecasting clear skies, sun and temperatures in the high 70s or low 80s by Saturday.

“It’s a highlight for a pattern change in the weather from the cloudy wet weather we’ve had for the last few days and today, and then start turning sunny and warm tomorrow afternoon and especially Saturday,” meteorologist David Percey said.

The weather statement prompted the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management to issue an advisory saying to, quote, “take appropriate precautions” that sparked some amusement and derision among residents.

Percey said the original statement was only intended to let people know about the drastic – if welcome – change in weather.

“Well that was their take on it,” Percey said. “You know, the headline we had was warm sunny weather coming to Southcentral Alaska. That’s what this office put out.”

Rain showers are back in the forecast for late Sunday, Monday and the rest of next week.