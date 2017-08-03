Zinke tweets beer pic showing he’s A-OK with Murkowski

If harsh words were spoken, Sen. Lisa Murkowski appears to have patched things up with Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke. Last week, Zinke called both Alaska senators to tell them the president was not pleased with Murkowski’s vote against Republican health care efforts. Sen. Dan Sullivan told the Alaska Dispatch News Zinke’s message was “pretty clear” and Sullivan said it caused him to fear for Alaska’s development agenda.

Murkowski and Zinke both told reporters there were no threats. But, for what it’s worth, on the same afternoon of the phone calls, Murkowski did hastily cancel a hearing on three Interior Department nominees.

Fast forward to Thursday. Zinke tweeted a picture of himself and Murkowski having beers together, two Alaskan Brewing Company pale ales. And he tweeted a chummy message:

Coincidence or not, Murkowski re-scheduled the cancelled Energy Committee meeting today and advanced the three nominees.