Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 4, 2017

U.S. senators: Same state, same party, not same page

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Last week, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski was in the national spotlight after defying her party on health care., Alaska’s other Republican senator, Dan Sullivan, stuck to the party line and attracted little attention. This was hardly the first time they’ve split their votes.

State lets Conoco expand North Slope unit, but with conditions

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The state is trying to speed up development of oil fields on the North Slope by putting pressure on ConocoPhillips to explore a new area.

State budget cuts hitting Interior’s main public media company

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state’s fiscal situation is taking a toll on one of Alaska’s longest operating and largest public media companies. KUAC, which brings public radio and television programming to Fairbanks, the Interior, and communities across rural Alaska, is scaling back its operations.

Egan calls for criminal justice bill, income tax

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State Sen. Dennis Egan said the Legislature should have passed a bill revising last year’s criminal justice overhaul.

Alaska men sentenced in musk oxen poaching case

Associated Press

After pleading guilty in a poaching case, three men were ordered to pay restitution for illegally killing three musk oxen in northwest Alaska.

Mandated reporting of prescribed controlled substances begins in Alaska

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The state has been collecting data on prescription opioids and controlled substances since 2012, but until last month, prescribers and pharmacies have been volunteering that data.

No charges filed in Mount Polley mine disaster

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The British Columbia government has decided to not file charges in the Mount Polley Mine disaster.

AK: Southeast researchers are keeping up with the humpbacks

Nora Saks, KFSK – Petersburg

When animals are removed from the Endangered Species List, who keeps tabs on them? Often, the work of monitoring populations falls on volunteers.

49 Voices: Phil Runkle of Nicolai

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Phil Runkle in Nicolai. Runkle grew up in Nicolai and raises dogs with his family.