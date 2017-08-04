Fish talk: Using state’s Alaska Wild Salmon Day to learn more

By -
Wild salmon
Photo by Jenny Armstrong from the EPSCoR Southcentral test case website.

A little over a year ago, Governor Bill Walker signed HB 128 into law. Sponsored by Representative Bryce Edgmon of Dillingham, it designates August 10 each year as a day to celebrate “the enormous bounty of wild chinook, sockeye, coho, chum and pink salmon Alaskans harvest each year. Drafters of the bill encourage Alaskans of all ages to observe the day through educational and celebratory events, projects and activities.”

That’s Hometown Alaska’s mission this week. While the topic is huge, we’ll carve out a few areas that help share the big picture on salmon in Alaska. We’ll talk about how salmon policy is made. We have an example of how science can help us know what’s happening to our salmon populations. And we’ll hear about deep cultural ties to salmon in Alaska.

Join us with your own salmon tales on this official state holiday dedicated to Alaska wild salmon.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Dan Rinella, aquatic ecologist, Kenai River Watershed Project
  • Sam Cotten, Commissioner of Alaska Dept. of Fish & Game
  • Gayla Hoseth, Dillingham fisher and advocate

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) hometown@alaskapublic.org
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
  • REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday,  August 9, 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
  • SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via emailRSS or podcasts.

    HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR