Fish talk: Using state’s Alaska Wild Salmon Day to learn more

A little over a year ago, Governor Bill Walker signed HB 128 into law. Sponsored by Representative Bryce Edgmon of Dillingham, it designates August 10 each year as a day to celebrate “the enormous bounty of wild chinook, sockeye, coho, chum and pink salmon Alaskans harvest each year. Drafters of the bill encourage Alaskans of all ages to observe the day through educational and celebratory events, projects and activities.”
That’s Hometown Alaska’s mission this week. While the topic is huge, we’ll carve out a few areas that help share the big picture on salmon in Alaska. We’ll talk about how salmon policy is made. We have an example of how science can help us know what’s happening to our salmon populations. And we’ll hear about deep cultural ties to salmon in Alaska.
Join us with your own salmon tales on this official state holiday dedicated to Alaska wild salmon.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Dr. Dan Rinella, aquatic ecologist, Kenai River Watershed Project
- Sam Cotten, Commissioner of Alaska Dept. of Fish & Game
- Gayla Hoseth, Dillingham fisher and advocate
LINKS:
- Governor Bill Walker signs Alaska Wild Salmon Day bill into law, May 6, 2016
- Local events for Alaska Wild Salmon Day, statewide
- Alaska Department of Fish & Game Habitat Section
- AK Dept of F&G Chinook Research Initiative
- Alaska Board of Fisheries, AK Dept of F&G, homepage
- EPSCor Southcentral Alaska Science catalog (home of Kenai River Watershed Project)
- EPSCor reports on aquatic ecology (Dan Rinella’s area) for Kenai River Watershed project
- EPSCor Southcentral Test Case: Salmon 2050
- Salmon Fellows 2017, Alaska Humanities Forum
- Alaska salmon harvest nears 94 million fish, Alaska Native News July 31, 2017
- Alaska salmon prices looking up for 2017, Homer Tribune, July 20, 2017
- Alaska salmon fishermen failed to reach salmon harvest, AP Bethel, July 29, 2017
