Fish talk: Using state’s Alaska Wild Salmon Day to learn more

A little over a year ago, Governor Bill Walker signed HB 128 into law. Sponsored by Representative Bryce Edgmon of Dillingham, it designates August 10 each year as a day to celebrate “the enormous bounty of wild chinook, sockeye, coho, chum and pink salmon Alaskans harvest each year. Drafters of the bill encourage Alaskans of all ages to observe the day through educational and celebratory events, projects and activities.”

That’s Hometown Alaska’s mission this week. While the topic is huge, we’ll carve out a few areas that help share the big picture on salmon in Alaska. We’ll talk about how salmon policy is made. We have an example of how science can help us know what’s happening to our salmon populations. And we’ll hear about deep cultural ties to salmon in Alaska.

Join us with your own salmon tales on this official state holiday dedicated to Alaska wild salmon.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Dr. Dan Rinella, aquatic ecologist, Kenai River Watershed Project

Sam Cotten, Commissioner of Alaska Dept. of Fish & Game



Gayla Hoseth, Dillingham fisher and advocate

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE: