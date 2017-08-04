Perseverance Theatre’s 2017-2018 Anchorage Season

Perseverance Theatre of Juneau is bringing another full slate of plays to Anchorage this coming season. Artistic Director Art Rotch, Playwright Lucas Rowley and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman join Steve this week on Stage Talk to go through the line-up.

Perseverance Theatre’s 2017-2018 Season

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. September 29-October 15

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz. November 10-19

A Christmas Carol by Arlitia Jones and Michael Haney based on the book by Charles Dickens. December 15-29

The Arsonists by Jacqueline Goldfinger. January 12-21

William, Inc by Lucas Rowley. March 2-11

Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmund Rostand, translated and adapted by David Grimm April 27-May 6

The Snow Child by John Strand adapted from the novel by Eowyn Ivey with roots-inspired original music by Alaskan composer Bob Banghart and Georgia Stitt. May 25-28

Art Rotch, Artistic Director

Lucas Rowley, Playwright William, Inc

Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, August 4 at 2:45 p.m.

