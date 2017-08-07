Algo Nuevo August 6, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, August 6th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

————————————

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith Records

524

Buckle Up and Crank it Up

Tejano Highway 281

Buckle Up and Crank it Up

Tejano Powerhouse

618

No Me Vuelvo A Enamorar

Tejano Highway 281

Buckle Up and Crank it Up

Tejano Powerhouse

315

El Aguila Negra

Bandalegre

Canciones De La Cantina

Alta Vista

328

Caminito De Rieles

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

442

La Suegra Chiflada

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

508

Tu Palabra

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

428

Que Puntada

The Nite Daters

Tribute

Latin World Records

348

Bonita

The Nite Daters

Tribute

Latin World Records

355

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

504

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

401

El Destino

Matthew Martinez

El Destino

Martinez Music

452

La De La Mochilla Azul

Matthew Martinez Jr.

El Destino

Martinez Music

258

Besos Callejeros

Grupo Cielo

Grupo Cielo

Promo

338

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

457

Caballo Bayo

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

353

Si Quieres Verme Llorar

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

314

Cumbias Mix

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

1615

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

350

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

611

Mi Lupita

Jimmy Edward

Fiesta San Antonio 2007

Pulsar Records

339

Sabor Latino

Marcos Orosco

Fiesta San Antonio 2007

Pulsar Records

328

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

725

What the World Needs Now

Santana/Feat. Isley Brothers

Promo

Sony Music

529

Que Pasa Amigo

Bobby Madrid/Darren Cordova

Promo

Unknwon

341

Sentimiemto

Selena

The Early Years

EMI Latin

318

Cottumbres

Selena

The Early Years

EMI Latin

355

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

436

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco

Musica En La Piel

OroMar

642

Mustang Sally

Bandalegre

NM Superstars Oldies

Alta Vista

614

Regresa A Mi

Christina Perea

Promo

ATM

329

Yo Me Conosco Bien

Ricky Valen

Realizando Sueno

VMB Music Group

348

Yo Se Que Tu

David Farias

Promo

VMB Music Group

439

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

403

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

Pegue Un Grito

Daja-Vu Media

317

Tenemos Que Sufrir

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

341

Una Estrellita

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

239

Back in the Day Club Mix

Various Artists

Club Mix

Freddie

1008