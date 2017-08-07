Algo Nuevo August 6, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, August 6th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith Records

524

 

Buckle Up and Crank it Up

Tejano Highway 281

Buckle Up and Crank it Up

Tejano Powerhouse

618

 

No Me Vuelvo A Enamorar

Tejano Highway 281

Buckle Up and Crank it Up

Tejano Powerhouse

315

 

El Aguila Negra

Bandalegre

Canciones De La Cantina

Alta Vista

328

 

Caminito De Rieles

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

442

 

La Suegra Chiflada

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

508

 

Tu Palabra

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

428

 

Que Puntada

The Nite Daters

Tribute

Latin World Records

348

 

Bonita

The Nite Daters

Tribute

Latin World Records

355

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

504

 

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

401

 

El Destino

Matthew Martinez

El Destino

Martinez Music

452

 

La De La Mochilla Azul

Matthew Martinez Jr.

El Destino

Martinez Music

258

 

Besos Callejeros

Grupo Cielo

Grupo Cielo

Promo

338

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

457

 

Caballo Bayo

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

353

 

Si Quieres Verme Llorar

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

314

 

Cumbias Mix

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

1615

 

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

350

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

611

 

Mi Lupita

Jimmy Edward

Fiesta San Antonio 2007

Pulsar Records

339

 

Sabor Latino

Marcos Orosco

Fiesta San Antonio 2007

Pulsar Records

328

 

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

725

 

What the World Needs Now

Santana/Feat. Isley Brothers

Promo

Sony Music

529

 

Que Pasa Amigo

Bobby Madrid/Darren Cordova

Promo

Unknwon

341

 

Sentimiemto

Selena

The Early Years

EMI Latin

318

 

Cottumbres

Selena

The Early Years

EMI Latin

355

 

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

436

 

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco

Musica En La Piel

OroMar

642

 

Mustang Sally

Bandalegre

NM Superstars Oldies

Alta Vista

614

 

Regresa A Mi

Christina Perea

Promo

ATM

329

 

Yo Me Conosco Bien

Ricky Valen

Realizando Sueno

VMB Music Group

348

 

Yo Se Que Tu

David Farias

Promo

VMB Music Group

439

 

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

403

 

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

Pegue Un Grito

Daja-Vu Media

317

 

Tenemos Que Sufrir

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

341

 

Una Estrellita

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

239

 

Back in the Day Club Mix

Various Artists

Club Mix

Freddie

1008

SHARE
Previous articleState budget cuts hitting Interior’s main public media company
Next articleTeaching the next crop of whale entanglement responders
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR