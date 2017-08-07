Algo Nuevo August 6, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, August 6th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith Records
524
Buckle Up and Crank it Up
Tejano Highway 281
Buckle Up and Crank it Up
Tejano Powerhouse
618
No Me Vuelvo A Enamorar
Tejano Highway 281
Buckle Up and Crank it Up
Tejano Powerhouse
315
El Aguila Negra
Bandalegre
Canciones De La Cantina
Alta Vista
328
Caminito De Rieles
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
442
La Suegra Chiflada
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
508
Tu Palabra
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
428
Que Puntada
The Nite Daters
Tribute
Latin World Records
348
Bonita
The Nite Daters
Tribute
Latin World Records
355
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
504
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401
El Destino
Matthew Martinez
El Destino
Martinez Music
452
La De La Mochilla Azul
Matthew Martinez Jr.
El Destino
Martinez Music
258
Besos Callejeros
Grupo Cielo
Grupo Cielo
Promo
338
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
457
Caballo Bayo
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
353
Si Quieres Verme Llorar
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
314
Cumbias Mix
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1615
Un Mundo Raro
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
350
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
611
Mi Lupita
Jimmy Edward
Fiesta San Antonio 2007
Pulsar Records
339
Sabor Latino
Marcos Orosco
Fiesta San Antonio 2007
Pulsar Records
328
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
725
What the World Needs Now
Santana/Feat. Isley Brothers
Promo
Sony Music
529
Que Pasa Amigo
Bobby Madrid/Darren Cordova
Promo
Unknwon
341
Sentimiemto
Selena
The Early Years
EMI Latin
318
Cottumbres
Selena
The Early Years
EMI Latin
355
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
436
Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco
Musica En La Piel
OroMar
642
Mustang Sally
Bandalegre
NM Superstars Oldies
Alta Vista
614
Regresa A Mi
Christina Perea
Promo
ATM
329
Yo Me Conosco Bien
Ricky Valen
Realizando Sueno
VMB Music Group
348
Yo Se Que Tu
David Farias
Promo
VMB Music Group
439
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
403
Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
Pegue Un Grito
Daja-Vu Media
317
Tenemos Que Sufrir
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
341
Una Estrellita
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
239
Back in the Day Club Mix
Various Artists
Club Mix
Freddie
1008