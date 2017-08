State and federal firefighters are mopping up a wildfire in the Copper River Valley.

The Chistochina Fire started Friday along long the Tok Cutoff, and the Alaska Fire Service reports that water drops, smokejumpers, and ground crews stopped the blaze at 98 acres, just short of reaching 4 homes. Work continued over the weekend to secure the fires perimeter. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.