Alaska News Nightly, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017

Leaked climate report warns of rapid warming in Alaska, Arctic

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

A new government report warns that regions across the U.S. are feeling the effects of rapid climate change, with some of the greatest affects in Alaska and the Arctic. The report states the evidence that human activity is driving climate change is stronger than ever.

US Senate passes marine debris bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A bill targeting plastic waste in the ocean and other marine debris cleared the U.S. Senate last week. Sen. Dan Sullivan sponsored it, with support from right and left.

Fish and Game to shut down Southeast commercial and sport king fishing

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

The Alaska Department of Fish & Game is shutting down all commercial and sport fishing for king salmon in Southeast Alaska.

Fuel tanker wreck closes Yukon section of Alaska Highway

Phillipe Morin, CBC

Canadian authorities have closed the Alaska Highway at a point near the Rancheria Lodge in the Yukon Territory, where a fuel tanker wrecked and overturned Monday night.

Walker receives national attention as example for politico independents

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Walker said on Politico’s Off Message podcast that Trump’s stated wish to achieve energy dominance is good for Alaska.

Interior temperatures to drop this weekend

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A forecast weather shift is expected to cool interior temperatures this weekend.

YK Delta tribes sign treaty, forming Nunavut provisional government

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

A provisional government was formed last Thursday at the Bethel Cultural Center. Over the last three days, and many long discussions, a treaty was signed to form the Provisional Nunavut Alaska Government to unite the 56 village tribes in the region.

GCI launches cell tower near Coldfoot

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

For the first time ever, there’s some cell service along the Dalton Highway. GCI launched coverage late last month in the Coldfoot area.

Douglas Indian Association tours T’aaḵu Kwáan territory

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Douglas Indian Association wants you to know its traditional territory stretches far beyond its namesake city and island. A recent boat tour covered some of the T’aaḵu Kwáan’s lands.

Anchorage Parks and Recreation builds new community garden plots to keep up with demand

Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Community gardens across Anchorage are buzzing with activity this summer. 12 new gardening plots have popped up in the Fairview area, built with help from a youth employment program.