Interior temperatures to drop this weekend

A forecast weather shift is expected to cool interior temperatures this weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher Cox said high pressure system that’s resulting in warmer than normal conditions is forecast to be pushed out later in the week.

”Friday and into Saturday, we’re expecting a strong cold front to sweep down from the high Arctic, and move over the North Slope and over the Brooks Range, and move into the Interior,” Cox said. “It’ll be cooling from the 70’s and 80’s of recent days, into the 40’s and 50’s in the northern Interior, and into the upper 50’s in the Fairbanks area by Sunday morning.”

Cox said the system could also bring snow to some higher elevation areas.

”Possibility of some snow in the Brooks Range as this front moves through,” Cox said. “We are not anticipating snow at elevations here locally. There could possibly be some at Eielson Visitor’s Center, at the higher elevation along the road in Denali.”

It got up to 81 degrees at Fairbanks International Airport on Monday, the second day in a row with an 80 plus reading. It hit 83 Sunday. Highs of 77 and 78 are forecast for Fairbanks Tuesday and Wednesday.