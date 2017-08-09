Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

North Slope well leak estimated at over 7,000 gallons

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The state reports that over 7,000 gallons of oil leaked from a North Slope well owned by Caelus Energy.

Juneau Empire, Peninsula Clarion, Homer News sold to GateHouse Media

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The Juneau Empire, Peninsula Clarion in Kenai and weekly Homer News are among 11 papers being sold by Morris Communications to GateHouse Media for a reported $120 million.

Industry officials react to Southeast king fishery closure

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

The realities of the Southeast king salmon closure will hit home on Thursday, when no one — whether fishing commercially or recreationally — will be permitted to retain one of Alaska’s most sought-after species.

City employees to see new health clinic in Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In an effort to curb skyrocketing healthcare costs, Anchorage is testing a new clinic specifically for city employees.

Feds seek comments on Alaska’s in-state natural gas pipeline

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Alaska Standalone Pipeline project would bring gas from the North Slope to communities in Alaska.

Necropsy planned for humpback hit by cruise ship

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A Princess Cruise Lines ship traveling through Southeast Alaska’s Inside Passage hit a humpback whale that became lodged on the front bulbous bow.

Want the freshest Unalaska fish? Try Europe

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Unalaska is America’s most productive fishing port – hauling in more than 780 million pounds of seafood in 2015. That fish gets shipped all over the world and eventually — after processing — some of it comes back to Unalaska.

NTSB unsure what led to 2015 Lynn Canal plane crash, investigation completed

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

In November of 2015, a private plane crashed near Eldred Rock in the Lynn Canal. The crash injured four Haines residents who swam to shore to save themselves. An investigation into the incident is now complete. But it’s still unclear why the plane went down.

Sign project revives 1967 Fairbanks flood history

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

50 years ago this week, the Fairbanks area was being deluged by unprecedented rainfall. The precipitation channeled from surrounding hills into the Chena River resulting in an epic flood that devastated the interior city. Five decades later, signs are going up around Fairbanks to remind people of what happened.