Solutions for Food Insecurity

Did you have enough to eat this month? Did your neighbor? About 15 percent of Alaskans are food insecure — many of them are children or elderly. But there are ways to help solve this problem.
Join us on Talk of Alaska as we discuss the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other ways Alaskans are working together to get food on everyone’s tables. This program is part of Alaska Public Media’s new Solutions Desk, a look at what’s working to make Alaska’s communities stronger.
Host: Anne Hillman
Guests:
- Cara Durr – Director of Public Engagement, Food Bank of Alaska
- Craig Gundersen – Professor of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, University of Illinois
- Statewide callers
Participate:
- Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)
Live Broadcast: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.
