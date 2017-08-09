Traveling Music

8-13-17

Shonti Elder

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

The Dreamer

Darrell Scott / Darell Scott

The Invisible Man

Full Light

4:32

More Love

Dixie Chicks / Tim O’Brien, Gary Nicholson

Home

Columbia

5:06

Speak

Nickel Creek / Sean Watkins

This Side

Sugar Hill

4:01

The Drowsy Sleeper

Lissa Schneckenburger / Traditional

Song

www.lissafiddle.com

4:23

Captain Torres

James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan

The First 25 Years

Borealisrecords.com

7:42

My Dear Companion

Lissa Schneckenburger / traditional with additions from Lissa Schneckenburger

Lissa Schneckenburger

www.lissafiddle.com

2:43

The Brewer Lad with The Popcorn

Nightingale (with Jeremiah McLane) / Traditional, Don Messer

The Coming Dawn

Epact

3:45

Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight

Bill Morrissey / Traditional

Songs of Mississippi John Hurt

Philo

2:59

Godspeed

Dixie Chicks / Radney Foster

Home

Columbia

4:42

I Wish

Darrell Scott / Darell Scott

Aloha From Nashville

Sugar Hill

4:20

Somewhere Ahead

James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan

The First 25 Years

Borealisrecords.com

3:12

Hey, Honey Right Away

Bill Morrissey / John Hurt

Songs of Mississippi John Hurt

Philo

2:41

It’s the Whiskey That Eases the Pain

Darrell Scott / Wayne Scott

Aloha From Nashville

Sugar Hill

4:03