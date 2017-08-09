Traveling Music
8-13-17
Shonti Elder
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
The Dreamer
Darrell Scott / Darell Scott
The Invisible Man
Full Light
4:32
More Love
Dixie Chicks / Tim O’Brien, Gary Nicholson
Home
Columbia
5:06
Speak
Nickel Creek / Sean Watkins
This Side
Sugar Hill
4:01
The Drowsy Sleeper
Lissa Schneckenburger / Traditional
Song
www.lissafiddle.com
4:23
Captain Torres
James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan
The First 25 Years
Borealisrecords.com
7:42
My Dear Companion
Lissa Schneckenburger / traditional with additions from Lissa Schneckenburger
Lissa Schneckenburger
www.lissafiddle.com
2:43
The Brewer Lad with The Popcorn
Nightingale (with Jeremiah McLane) / Traditional, Don Messer
The Coming Dawn
Epact
3:45
Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight
Bill Morrissey / Traditional
Songs of Mississippi John Hurt
Philo
2:59
Godspeed
Dixie Chicks / Radney Foster
Home
Columbia
4:42
I Wish
Darrell Scott / Darell Scott
Aloha From Nashville
Sugar Hill
4:20
Somewhere Ahead
James Keelaghan / James Keelaghan
The First 25 Years
Borealisrecords.com
3:12
Hey, Honey Right Away
Bill Morrissey / John Hurt
Songs of Mississippi John Hurt
Philo
2:41
It’s the Whiskey That Eases the Pain
Darrell Scott / Wayne Scott
Aloha From Nashville
Sugar Hill
4:03