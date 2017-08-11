Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 11, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Lawsuit to evict ADN over unpaid bills threatens paper’s future

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state’s largest newspaper is in serious financial trouble, according to a lawsuit brought by GCI over $1.4 million in unpaid bills, and more in additional claims. It’s one of several lawsuits against the paper.

Permanent Fund Corp. headquarters to undergo $4 million renovation

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The renovation will open up space. Some internal walls will be torn down. And the new space will let the corporation hire more workers, so more of fund is managed by corporation employees.

Hilcorp reports another spill in Cook Inlet

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

Hilcorp has reported another spill this week. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the spill happened Monday on the Steelhead platform the company operates in the Trading Bay oil field in Cook Inlet.

How books and buses are fighting summer hunger in rural Alaska

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Summer meals programs for getting food to hungry kids don’t work in rural areas, especially in Alaska. People in Talkeetna are overcoming that problem with the help of books, buses, and backpacks.

Alaska officials proceed with hydroelectric plant expansion

Associated Press

The Alaska Energy Authority will continue with its plans for a $46.4 million expansion at its Bradley Lake hydroelectric plant near Homer following the approval from its board of directors.

Delta Junction state parks user fees to stay the same this year

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

User fees at Delta Junction area state parks will stay the same this summer as the facilities transition to private management.

AK: Metlakatla residents celebrate their community’s 130th birthday

Emma Atkinson, KRBD – Ketchikan

Every year on August 7, the Metlakatla Indian Community celebrates its founding with a day of art, food and prayer.

49 Voices: Sierra Anderson of Nome

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Sierra Anderson from Nome. Anderson is a junior in high school who hopes to study architecture after graduating.