Child abuse in Alaska, risk factors and consequences

On this edition of the Line One we discuss the data on child abuse and neglect in Alaska, including risk factors, consequences, and prevention. Included will be a discussion of the Adverse Childhood Experiences data on long term health consequences and the work of Nobel Prize winning economist Dr James Heckman on the investment in early childhood education.

GUESTS:

Jared Parrish, PhD , is the senior epidemiologist with the Alaska Dept. of Health & Social Services, section of Maternal Child Health.

, is the senior epidemiologist with the Alaska Dept. of Health & Social Services, section of Maternal Child Health. Matt Hirschfeld, MD, PhD, is a pediatric hospitalist at the Alaska Native Medical Center (ANMC). Today, in addition to his hospitalist work, he serves as ANMC’s Medical Director of Maternal Child Health Services, where he focuses on developing and improving statewide services to improve the health and wellness of Alaska Native women and children. Dr. Hirschfeld is on the Board for the Alaska Chapter of the March of Dimes and Rasmuson Foundation. He is also the President of the All Alaska Pediatric Partnership, a non-profit dedicated to decreasing child abuse and neglect across the State of Alaska.

LINKS:

The National Center for Disease Control websites on child abuse prevention and Adverse Childhood Experiences research:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 14, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: