Child abuse in Alaska, risk factors and consequences

On this edition of the Line One we discuss the data on child abuse and neglect in Alaska, including risk factors, consequences, and prevention. Included will be a discussion of the Adverse Childhood Experiences data on long term health consequences and the work of Nobel Prize winning economist Dr James Heckman on the investment in early childhood education.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Jared Parrish, PhD, is the senior epidemiologist with the Alaska Dept. of Health & Social Services, section of Maternal Child Health.
- Matt Hirschfeld, MD, PhD, is a pediatric hospitalist at the Alaska Native Medical Center (ANMC). Today, in addition to his hospitalist work, he serves as ANMC’s Medical Director of Maternal Child Health Services, where he focuses on developing and improving statewide services to improve the health and wellness of Alaska Native women and children. Dr. Hirschfeld is on the Board for the Alaska Chapter of the March of Dimes and Rasmuson Foundation. He is also the President of the All Alaska Pediatric Partnership, a non-profit dedicated to decreasing child abuse and neglect across the State of Alaska.
LINKS:
- State of Alaska, Maternal Child Health, Epidemiology Data, Statistics and Publications
- Website of the Alaska Native Medical Center
- Website featuring the findings of Nobel Prize winning University of Chicago Economics Professor James Heckman’s work to understand the great gains to be had by investing in the early and equal development of human potential
- Interactive tool that provides insight into how ACEs can be prevented and how to minimize negative effects
- Visual, interactive representation of data from the 1995-1997 CDC-Kaiser Permanente study on Adverse Childhood Experiences prevalence and relationship to health outcomes
The National Center for Disease Control websites on child abuse prevention and Adverse Childhood Experiences research:
- https://www.cdc.gov/features/healthychildren/index.html
- https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/acestudy/index.html
