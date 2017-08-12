Night Music: August 12, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Jeru Concerto, Mix 1
Brian Landrus
Generations
Blueland BLR-2017
4:25
Jeru Concerto, Interlude
Brian Landrus
Generations
Blueland BLR-2017
1:11
Starbright
Louis Landon
Joyous Spirit
LCI CD0008
4:52
Joyous Spirit
Louis Landon
Joyous Spirit
LCI CD0008
4:00
Combinations
George L. Cannon
Combinations
Woodneck Records
5:12
Darn that Dream
George L. Cannon
Combinations
Woodneck Records
5:03
Eye of the Wind
R. Carlos Nakai
Inside Monument Valley
CE-7020
3:40
Spider Web
R. Carlos Nakai
Inside Monument Valley
CE-7020
2:16
On Wings of Song
Masami Nakagawa / Mendelssohn
Four Seasons
JVC-2057-2
4:48
Siciliano
Masami Nakagawa / Faure
Four Seasons
JVC-2057-2
5:36
Little Secrets
Andy Narell
Radio Edits
Windham Hill WD-17923
5:05
Heads or Tails
Andy Narell
Radio Edits
Windham Hill WD-17923
4:31
9:00 – 10:00
Midnight Rendezvous
Ken Crutchfield
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #4, Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:55
Hamlet Road
Woodstock Horn Section / White
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #4, Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:44
Give Me a Break
The Matt Savage Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:59
Steel String Sophistication
Dominic Gaudious
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:54
Soothe Me
Shea Breaux Wells
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:14
Un Poquito Mas
Susan Jones
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:40
Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
Gregory Hickman-Williams
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:41
Easy Money
Michael Harrison
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:48
How Much I Love You
Debbie Cunningham
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:09
Manchild
Burr Johnson
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
6:12
Down on Me
Jackie Bellows
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:28
Residual
Stephan Crump
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:20