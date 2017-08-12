Night Music: August 12, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Jeru Concerto, Mix 1

Brian Landrus

Generations

Blueland BLR-2017

4:25

Jeru Concerto, Interlude

Brian Landrus

Generations

Blueland BLR-2017

1:11

Starbright

Louis Landon

Joyous Spirit

LCI CD0008

4:52

Joyous Spirit

Louis Landon

Joyous Spirit

LCI CD0008

4:00

Combinations

George L. Cannon

Combinations

Woodneck Records

5:12

Darn that Dream

George L. Cannon

Combinations

Woodneck Records

5:03

Eye of the Wind

R. Carlos Nakai

Inside Monument Valley

CE-7020

3:40

Spider Web

R. Carlos Nakai

Inside Monument Valley

CE-7020

2:16

On Wings of Song

Masami Nakagawa / Mendelssohn

Four Seasons

JVC-2057-2

4:48

Siciliano

Masami Nakagawa / Faure

Four Seasons

JVC-2057-2

5:36

Little Secrets

Andy Narell

Radio Edits

Windham Hill WD-17923

5:05

Heads or Tails

Andy Narell

Radio Edits

Windham Hill WD-17923

4:31

9:00 – 10:00

Midnight Rendezvous

Ken Crutchfield

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #4, Disk 2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:55

Hamlet Road

Woodstock Horn Section / White

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #4, Disk 2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:44

Give Me a Break

The Matt Savage Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:59

Steel String Sophistication

Dominic Gaudious

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:54

Soothe Me

Shea Breaux Wells

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:14

Un Poquito Mas

Susan Jones

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:40

Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

Gregory Hickman-Williams

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:41

Easy Money

Michael Harrison

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:48

How Much I Love You

Debbie Cunningham

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:09

Manchild

Burr Johnson

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

6:12

Down on Me

Jackie Bellows

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:28

Residual

Stephan Crump

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:20