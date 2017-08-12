Night Music: August 12, 2017

By -

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Jeru Concerto, Mix 1
Brian Landrus
Generations
Blueland BLR-2017
4:25

Jeru Concerto, Interlude
Brian Landrus
Generations
Blueland BLR-2017
1:11

Starbright
Louis Landon
Joyous Spirit
LCI CD0008
4:52

Joyous Spirit
Louis Landon
Joyous Spirit
LCI CD0008
4:00

Combinations
George L. Cannon
Combinations
Woodneck Records
5:12

Darn that Dream
George L. Cannon
Combinations
Woodneck Records
5:03

Eye of the Wind
R. Carlos Nakai
Inside Monument Valley
CE-7020
3:40

Spider Web
R. Carlos Nakai
Inside Monument Valley
CE-7020
2:16

On Wings of Song
Masami Nakagawa / Mendelssohn
Four Seasons
JVC-2057-2
4:48

Siciliano
Masami Nakagawa / Faure
Four Seasons
JVC-2057-2
5:36

Little Secrets
Andy Narell
Radio Edits
Windham Hill WD-17923
5:05

Heads or Tails
Andy Narell
Radio Edits
Windham Hill WD-17923
4:31

9:00 – 10:00

Midnight Rendezvous
Ken Crutchfield
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #4, Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:55

Hamlet Road
Woodstock Horn Section / White
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #4, Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:44

Give Me a Break
The Matt Savage Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:59

Steel String Sophistication
Dominic Gaudious
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:54

Soothe Me
Shea Breaux Wells
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:14

Un Poquito Mas
Susan Jones
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:40

Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
Gregory Hickman-Williams
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:41

Easy Money
Michael Harrison
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:48

How Much I Love You
Debbie Cunningham
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:09

Manchild
Burr Johnson
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
6:12

Down on Me
Jackie Bellows
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:28

Residual
Stephan Crump
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR