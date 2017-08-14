Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 14, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Sen. Sullivan calls out neo-Nazis; Critics abound

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Dan Sullivan issued a strongly worded statement that singled out the alt-right and their allies. On Facebook, some thanked Sullivan. But quite a few defended the White supremacists, or complained he should have allotted equal blame to the left.

Commuter flight makes emergency water landing outside Juneau, all occupants unharmed

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

Four passengers and a pilot are unharmed after an Alaska Seaplanes aircraft made an emergency landing in the water near Juneau Monday morning.

ADN declares bankruptcy and new owners emerge

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state’s largest newspaper is filing for bankruptcy protection — and may soon have new owners.

Recall election spotlights political division in Haines

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

On Tuesday, Haines voters will decide whether to recall half of their borough assembly. Three assembly members are accused of misconduct in office. But the discontent driving the recall is about much more than the official charges. And the recall leaders have repeatedly refused to defend their views on the record.

BlueCrest is latest company to stop work, citing state’s defunct cash-for-credits scheme

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

BlueCrest is the latest to fall victim to the now-defunct cashable credit program. It announced on August 1 that it couldn’t afford to keep drilling on the Kenai Peninsula and that it would be laying off about 150 people.

St. George Island receives apology from USFWS… 75 years after WWII internment

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

75 years after supervising the Unangan internment during World War II, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has finally apologized to the people of St. George Island.

Newtok village holds ribbon cutting at Mertarvik

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Over the last month and a half, a decade-long project to move the village of Newtok, in the Yukon Delta, is finally beginning to take shape. Last Thursday a ribbon cutting was held in Mertarvik, which means “a place for water”. The new community is safely above the rising water, which threatens village of Newtok.

Tularemia reported around Fairbanks, Palmer; vets urge quick diagnosis, treatment for pets

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state Department of Fish and Game is warning pet owners in the Interior and Southcentral Alaska about a recent spike in reports of tularemia – sometimes called “rabbit fever.”

Longtime Juneau painter Herb Bonnett dies at 87

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Longtime Juneau resident and painter Herb Bonnett died this morning at the age of 87.