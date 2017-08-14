Algo Nuevo August 13, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, August 13th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
507
Quiero Contarle Al Amor
Vick Nash Revue
Promo
Unknown
346
Todo Mi Amor
La Dez
Todo Mi Amor
Discos Solcar
332
Es Mi Mujer
Grupo Bezzo
Promo
Unknown
359
Las Nubes
Latin Experience
Pure Tejano Brass
Hacienda
503
Que Metida De Pata
Latin Experience
Pure Tejano Brass
Hacienda
413
Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
Pegue Un Grito
Deja Vu Media
319
Siempre
Al Hurricane
Feliz Cumpleanos
Hurricane Records
642
Mi Amigo
Al Hurricane
Feliz Cumpleanos
Hurricane Records
451
Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
347
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
403
El Pescador
Jose Guadalupe Esparza
Recuerdos Con Mariachi
Fonovisa
447
El Golpe Traidor
Jose Guadalupe Esparza
Recuerdos Con Mariachi
Fonovisa
329
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
459
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
404
El Sirenito
Campeones Del Desierto
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
411
Padre Querido
Brenda Ortega
Canciones De Mi Padre
DMC
329
Chupa Cabra
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica Mi Orgullo
ES-335
417
Dime Que Si O Dime Que No
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica Mi Orgullo
ES-335
427
Te Amo Y Te Deseo
Str8 SHot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
320
Demaciado Tarde
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
405
Mi Inspiracion
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
329
Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
Unknown
409
Valseadas Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1148
If Tomorrow Never Comes
David Olivarez
Back to Basics
Freddie
427
El Tejano Enamorado
David Olivarez
Back to Basics
Freddie
418
Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco
Emociones
OroMar
637
Puno De Tierra
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
324
Una Pagina Mas
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
255
Avante Smooth Groove Mix
Elida Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
903
Copa Vacia
Ristra
Canciones De La cantina
ALta Vista
329
Paranda Larga
Purple Haze
Canciones De La cantina
ALta Vista
300
Que Rico El Mambo
Perez Prado
My Family Soundtrack
Elektra
308
Celoso
Mana
My Family Soundtrack
Elektra
257
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
340
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
535
Back in the Day Club Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1006