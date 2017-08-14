Algo Nuevo August 13, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, August 13th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

507

 

Quiero Contarle Al Amor

Vick Nash Revue

Promo

Unknown

346

 

Todo Mi Amor

La Dez

Todo Mi Amor

Discos Solcar

332

 

Es Mi Mujer

Grupo Bezzo

Promo

Unknown

359

 

Las Nubes

Latin Experience

Pure Tejano Brass

Hacienda

503

 

Que Metida De Pata

Latin Experience

Pure Tejano Brass

Hacienda

413

 

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

Pegue Un Grito

Deja Vu Media

319

 

Siempre

Al Hurricane

Feliz Cumpleanos

Hurricane Records

642

 

Mi Amigo

Al Hurricane

Feliz Cumpleanos

Hurricane Records

451

 

Me Voy

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

347

 

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

403

 

El Pescador

Jose Guadalupe Esparza

Recuerdos Con Mariachi

Fonovisa

447

 

El Golpe Traidor

Jose Guadalupe Esparza

Recuerdos Con Mariachi

Fonovisa

329

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

459

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

404

 

El Sirenito

Campeones Del Desierto

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

411

 

Padre Querido

Brenda Ortega

Canciones De Mi Padre

DMC

329

 

Chupa Cabra

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica Mi Orgullo

ES-335

417

 

Dime Que Si O Dime Que No

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica Mi Orgullo

ES-335

427

 

Te Amo Y Te Deseo

Str8 SHot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

320

 

Demaciado Tarde

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

405

 

Mi Inspiracion

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

329

 

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

Unknown

409

 

Valseadas Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1148

 

If Tomorrow Never Comes

David Olivarez

Back to Basics

Freddie

427

 

El Tejano Enamorado

David Olivarez

Back to Basics

Freddie

418

 

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco

Emociones

OroMar

637

 

Puno De Tierra

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

324

 

Una Pagina Mas

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

255

 

Avante Smooth Groove Mix

Elida Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

903

 

Copa Vacia

Ristra

Canciones De La cantina

ALta Vista

329

 

Paranda Larga

Purple Haze

Canciones De La cantina

ALta Vista

300

 

Que Rico El Mambo

Perez Prado

My Family Soundtrack

Elektra

308

 

Celoso

Mana

My Family Soundtrack

Elektra

257

 

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

340

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

535

 

Back in the Day Club Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1006

