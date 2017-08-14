Sen. Sullivan calls out neo-Nazis; Critics abound

After violence broke out in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend, both of Alaska’s U.S. senators condemned the violent “Unite the Right” demonstrations.

Listen now

Sen. Dan Sullivan issued a strongly worded statement that singled out the alt-right and their allies.

Hundreds of Facebook users added their own comments to his post. Some thanked Sullivan for specifically calling out far-right groups. But quite a few commentators defended the White nationalists, or complained Sullivan should have allotted equal blame to counter-protestors on the left.

Of over 100 comments that appeared on Sullivan’s post, just over half criticized the senator for condemning only the neo-Nazi side. Nearly all of the comments appear to have come from Alaskans.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski also weighed in on Facebook on Sunday.

Murkowski did not specifically name-check the alt-right or neo-Nazis. Comments on her post were more mixed.

