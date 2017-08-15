Prominent musher Joee Redington passes away at 74

Alaska’s dog mushing community lost a prominent member today. Joee Redington passed away at a hospital in Fairbanks at age 74.

Redington was the son of Joe Redington Senior, often called the “father of the Iditarod.” And though the younger Joee Redington competed in some of the earliest Iditarod races, he and his wife Pam were better known as champion sprint mushers.

The couple moved to the small Interior community of Manley Hot Springs in the early 70s, where they’ve lived since.

Condolences and remembrances poured in over social media after news of Redington’s passing spread, including from many of the most prominent mushers in Alaska. Eureka musher Brent Sass wrote he was at a loss for words after losing a mentor, best friend, “and one of the best dog men to walk this earth.”