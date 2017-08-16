Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Imprisoned former militia leader Schaeffer Cox has appeal hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Imprisoned former Fairbanks militia leader Schaeffer Cox had an appeal hearing Wednesday morning in federal court in Anchorage. Convicted in 2013 of conspiracy and solicitation to murder government officials, Cox is serving 26 years in a federal prison. His appeal centers on whether anyone was specifically targeted.

Governors of 2 pot states push back on Trump administration

Associated Press

Governors in at least two states that have legalized recreational marijuana are pushing back against the Trump administration, and defending efforts to regulate the industry.

Haines Assembly members survive divisive recall election

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

After a contentious recall vote Tuesday, three embattled Haines Assembly members will continue to serve out their terms. Nearly 60 percent of Haines voters rejected the allegations of official misconduct.

Peter Pan Seafoods Port Moller plant devastated in overnight fire

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

The Peter Pan Seafoods processing plant in Port Moller has been devastated by a massive fire that burned through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Some Alaska cities have sales tax, but not through Amazon

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

If you live anywhere in the country with a sales tax, the online retailer Amazon collects it – except in Alaska. Alaska is unique because it’s the only state with local sales taxes but no statewide tax.

Mat-Su Assembly puts off plastic bag tax vote

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly has put off voting on a proposal to tax retailers for the plastic bags they give customers — at least for now.

As sea ice recedes, walrus haul out near Point Lay earlier than ever

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Several hundred Pacific walrus are hauled out on a barrier island near the village of Point Lay, on the Chukchi Sea coast.

Clark’s Point drawing families back to the village by reopening its school

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

When a school closes in rural Alaska, families who stay face tough choices. They can send their children away to school in another village or city, or they can home school their kids. Clark’s Point fought for a third option, to reopen their school. The school, which closed in 2012, will be back in session next week.

Dimond High Presidential Scholar travels to D.C. to receive award

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Earlier this summer, 161 high school seniors from across the United States were selected as U.S. Presidential scholars. Makayla Maisey was one of two scholars selected from Alaska.