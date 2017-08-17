Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska senators fault Trump’s tack on racist rally

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska’s U.S. senators have issued a second round of statements following the rally of White nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. This time their criticisms are aimed at President Trump.

Nearly half of structures on dock affected by fire, says processing plant fire witness

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Details are emerging slowly on the fire at the Peter Pan Seafoods processing plant in Port Moller. The 100-year-old plant caught fire late Tuesday night, and the blaze continued to burn Wednesday. The full scope of the damage is still unclear, but witnesses say it is extensive.

Feds move forward with review of Hilcorp’s Arctic drilling plans

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The federal government is moving forward with its review of the company Hilcorp’s proposal to drill for oil in the Arctic Ocean just off the coast of Alaska.

There’s a new Arctic drilling battle brewing — and it’s not in ANWR

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska is a region in the Arctic bigger than many U.S. states. But it’s flown under the radar for years — unlike a different chunk of federal land located to the east: the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Several inmates charged with assault, rioting at Fairbanks prison

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska State Troopers say they’ve charged several inmates at Fairbanks Correctional Center with rioting and assault for their roles in a disturbance reported at about noon on Thursday.

M/V Tustumena back on the water

Berett Wilber, KUCB – Unalaska

After 75-days in the shipyard, southwest Alaska’s ferry is finally back in the water.

Diving for answers: Will blue king crab come back in the Pribilofs?

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

In the Pribilof Islands, no one’s gotten an accurate count of blue king crab since the population crashed hard in the 1980s. This summer, a marine biologist is trying to change that, with the species’ first in-depth study in more than 30 years. His ultimate goal: determine if blue crab can make a comeback — or if it’s gone for good.

Sun’aq wins grant to study invasive species’ effect on subsistence resources

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

What kind of threat do invasive crayfish in Alaska pose to subsistence resources? That’s a question the Sun’aq Tribe won a grant to study.

Solar eclipse has stargazers excited all around the world

Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This Monday, August 21st, states across the Lower 48 will get to see a full solar eclipse, as the moon slides directly in front of the sun for two minutes.

Juneau chef crowned King of Seafood at Great American Seafood Cook-Off

Annie Bartholomew, KTOO – Juneau

This month Juneau chefs Lionel Udippa and Jacob Pickard represented Alaska at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.