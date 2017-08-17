Feds move forward with review of Hilcorp’s Arctic drilling plans

The federal government is moving forward with its review of Hilcorp’s proposal to drill offshore for oil in the Arctic.

Called the Liberty Project, it would be the first oil production platform in federal Arctic waters. Hilcorp wants to build an artificial gravel island in the Beaufort Sea, five miles off the coast in shallow waters near Prudhoe Bay. Oil would be carried to shore via a pipeline under the sea floor.

Several similar developments are already operating in state waters.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released a draft of the environmental analysis for the project this week. The agency is now taking public comments on the proposal through mid-November.

Several environmental groups have already spoken out against the project, citing a months-long gas leak from one of Hilcorp’s fuel lines in Cook Inlet this spring.

In a news release, BOEM said Hilcorp “included numerous measures to mitigate potential impacts” in its project design.