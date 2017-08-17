Traveling Music 8-20-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

8-20-17

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Oblivious

Christy Moore / Mick Blake

Lily

Columbia

3:16

No Telling What A Love Song Will Do

Tim Pomeroy / Linda Thompson

The Poetry Place

lord.jon@virgin.net

4:06

A Ring On Her Hand (with Cairo Day)

Old Blind Dogs / Brian Cromarty, Ali Hutton

Room With A View

www.oldblinddogs.co.uk

4:32

The Fishing Boat

Manran / Lise Sinclair, Astvaldur Traustasson

The Test

www.manran.co.uk

4:37

The Coarncraik

Deaf Shepherd / Traditional

Synergy

Greentrax

3:54

Desert Reels (including The Killarney Boys of Pleasure – instrumentals)

Future Trad Collective / Traditional, arranged by band

Future Trad Collective

Vertical Records

7:45

Sweet Lemany

Jarlath Henderson

Hearts Broken, Heads Turned

Bellows Records

5:06

Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban (instrumental)

Angus Grant / S. MacNeill

The Fiddler’s Companion

Legacy

2:00

The Gardener

Christy Moore / Paul Doran

Lily

Columbia

3:48

Tha Mise fo Mulad san Am Uilleam Ross / Chi Mi na Mor Bheanna

Deoch ‘n’ Dorus / Uilleam Ross, Traditional

Deoch ‘n’Dorus

Skippinish Records

4:44

Earl O March’s Daughter

Old Blind Dogs / Lionel McLelland

Room With A View

www.oldblinddogs.co.uk

5:07

John Harrison’s Hands

Tim Pomeroy / Dick Gaughan, Brian McNeill

The Poetry Place

lord.jon@virgin.net

4:45