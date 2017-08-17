Traveling Music 8-20-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
8-20-17
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Oblivious
Christy Moore / Mick Blake
Lily
Columbia
3:16
No Telling What A Love Song Will Do
Tim Pomeroy / Linda Thompson
The Poetry Place
lord.jon@virgin.net
4:06
A Ring On Her Hand (with Cairo Day)
Old Blind Dogs / Brian Cromarty, Ali Hutton
Room With A View
www.oldblinddogs.co.uk
4:32
The Fishing Boat
Manran / Lise Sinclair, Astvaldur Traustasson
The Test
www.manran.co.uk
4:37
The Coarncraik
Deaf Shepherd / Traditional
Synergy
Greentrax
3:54
Desert Reels (including The Killarney Boys of Pleasure – instrumentals)
Future Trad Collective / Traditional, arranged by band
Future Trad Collective
Vertical Records
7:45
Sweet Lemany
Jarlath Henderson
Hearts Broken, Heads Turned
Bellows Records
5:06
Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban (instrumental)
Angus Grant / S. MacNeill
The Fiddler’s Companion
Legacy
2:00
The Gardener
Christy Moore / Paul Doran
Lily
Columbia
3:48
Tha Mise fo Mulad san Am Uilleam Ross / Chi Mi na Mor Bheanna
Deoch ‘n’ Dorus / Uilleam Ross, Traditional
Deoch ‘n’Dorus
Skippinish Records
4:44
Earl O March’s Daughter
Old Blind Dogs / Lionel McLelland
Room With A View
www.oldblinddogs.co.uk
5:07
John Harrison’s Hands
Tim Pomeroy / Dick Gaughan, Brian McNeill
The Poetry Place
lord.jon@virgin.net
4:45