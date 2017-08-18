Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 18, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Fairbanks protesters organize against the state wolf control program

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state’s largest wolf control program was the target of a protest outside Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fairbanks headquarters on Thursday.

Anchorage man beaten, bound and put in dog kennel, police searching for suspects

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage Police are searching for five people involved in an assault and kidnapping in East Anchorage.

Trump’s streamlining order: You’ve seen its kind before

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order to speed up environmental reviews of infrastructure projects. His announcement of it, in the lobby of Trump Tower, was somewhat overshadowed by what he said next, about the White nationalist march in Virginia.

Alaska Airlines pilots plan picket over lack of compensation

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska Airlines pilots have reached a breaking point in negotiations with the company, and now have plans to picket outside Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

During NTSB investigative hearing, Ravn announces changes; more to come

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage

The fatal Ravn Air crash near Togiak last fall was the focus of the investigative hearing held by the National Transportation Safety Board in Anchorage on Thursday.

Feds say ferry system violates family leave act

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The U.S. Department of Labor alleges the Alaska Marine Highway System is violating federal leave laws.

Catching food security in a dipnet

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Droves of people flood the Kenai to dipnet each year, but does it pay? Given how much you spend on gear and gas, is it a viable solution for food insecurity? Some say yes.

AK: Cyclists support the fight against cancer while riding from Texas to Alaska

Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Last week 70 cyclists completed the longest annual charity bicycle ride in the world from Austin, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska. Every year the Texas 4000 raises thousands of dollars for cancer research.

49 Voices: William “Pops” Wilson of Wasilla

Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from William “Pops” Wilson in Wasilla. Wilson has been fishing in the Wasilla area his whole life.