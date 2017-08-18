During NTSB investigative hearing, Ravn announces changes; more to come

The fatal Ravn Air crash near Togiak last fall was the focus of the investigative hearing held by the National Transportation Safety Board in Anchorage on Thursday. Sitting in the audience was Ravn’s new CEO, Dave Pflieger.

Listen now

“My focus has been, and always will be, on safety,” Pflieger said, “And this is now my fourth airline as a CEO. It’s the very first thing I do, is focus on safety when I get in a company.”

The changes that Hageland Aviation Services has put into effect since last fall’s crash appeared to be well received by members of the National Transportation Safety Board and its Inquiry Committee, but it’s clear that there will be additional recommendations when the investigation is completed. The NTSB wants its report to help build a case to improve Alaska’s aviation infrastructure and bring it closer to the kind of weather services and instrument flying capacities found in the Lower 48.