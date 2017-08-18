University of Alaska Anchorage Dept of Theatre and Dance 2017-2018 Season

Join UAA Department of Theatre and Dance faculty members Brian Cook and Ty Hewitt this week on Stage Talk as they let us in on an exciting new season that breaks away from the traditional fare of scripted drama and dives headlong into the creative process as it progresses throughout the year. Included in this season is a year-long celebration of Earth Matters on Stage.

University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance 2017-18 Season

Alaxsxa/Alaska by Ping Chong and Company. August 31-September 3

Radium Girls by D. W. Gregory. October 20-29

Dance in Performance. November 15-19

Earthquake ’64 (working title). February 2-11

New Dances 2018. April 4-8

Earth Matters on Stage (Title to be announced). April 20-29

Dr. Brian Cook , Assistant Professor of Theatre

, Assistant Professor of Theatre Ty Hewitt, Assistant Professor of Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, August 18 at 2:45 p.m.

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

