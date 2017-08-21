Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Potential initiatives would enshrine Medicaid expansion, ACA provisions in state law

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

While Congress has debated repealing the Affordable Care Act, some doctors want to make sure that at least parts of the law remain in place in Alaska. They’re sponsoring two initiatives that could be on the ballot next year.

Gov. Walker and Lt. Gov. Mallott officially register for reelection run

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker registered today as a candidate for next year’s election for governor. He’ll be joined again on an unaffiliated ticket by Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott.

Meet the machine handling Anchorage’s next election

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Though still a few months away, Anchorage is getting ready for its first election to be conducted by mail. In April, as residents pick a mayor and weigh in on a controversial public bathroom measure, they’ll be sending envelopes to a sorting machine that arrived at the city’s election center Monday morning.

Alaska Airlines pilots picket at airport over contract negotiations

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On Monday afternoon, more than 50 pilots and flight attendants picketed in front of Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. Their goal was to call on Alaska Airlines management to give them what they view as fairer wages and benefits.

Oil company sues over Alaska’s beleaguered cash-for-credits program

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

An oil and gas company is suing the state over $5.3 million in unpaid cash credits. Miller Energy Resources wants anything that happened before it went bankrupt in 2015 to be off-limits to state tax auditors, according to the lawsuit and the company’s bankruptcy filings.

Naknek man killed after falling overboard on Lake Aleknagik

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

A boating incident late Sunday on Lake Aleknagik claimed the life of 35-year-old Bryan Anderson of Naknek, the well-known boys varsity basketball coach at Bristol Bay.

Quinhagak commercial fishermen struggle after two years without a buyer

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Several weeks ago, the financing fell through on a plan to bring the “Akutan,” a floating fish processing vessel, to Kuskokwim Bay. For the second summer in a row, fishermen in the coastal community of Quinhagak have nowhere to sell their catch; many in the village are now struggling to make ends meet.

Sitkans take to the skies to take in the eclipse

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Mllions of Americans traveled to watch the eclipse for a few minutes, but a few people took to the skies to watch it for hours. Sitkans Cindy Edwards and Brant Brantman were on a regularly-scheduled flight from Portland to Minneapolis today.