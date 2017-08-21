Algo Nuevo August 20, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, August 20th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
Regresa A Mi
Chirstina Perea
Promo
ATM
331
Ya Me Conosco Bien
Ricky Valen
Realizando Suenos
VMB Music
348
Yo Se Que Tu
David Farias
Promo
VMB Music
441
Casadora
Grupo Affa
Promo
Unknown
333
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
331
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
504
Yo Te Voy Amar
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
415
Tu Palabra
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
428
Amor Sin Amor
Jose Gaudalupe Esparza
Recuerdos Con Mariachi
Fonovisa
328
Dichoso
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica Mi Orgullo
ES-335
400
Matame Why Don’t You
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica Mi Orgullo
ES-335
307
El Golpe Traidor
Jose Gaudalupe Esparza
Recuerdos Con Mariachi
Fonovisa
311
Le ensene Mi Corazon
Nikki Lopez
Promo
Unknown
345
Eclipse
Los Cavaliers
NM Superstars
Alta Vista
327
Sin Sal Ni Limon
Gonzalo
NM Superstars
Alta Vista
315
Caminito De Rieles
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
444
Oldies Medley
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
745
El Buque De Mas Potencia
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
304
Viva Mi Suerte
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
320
Cumbia Mix
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1615
Ay Mi Madre
Brown Express
Promo
Revolution
331
El Aguila Negra
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Hasta El Ultimo Cartucho
SJ Records
400
Historia De Amor
Tejano Impact
Promo
Unknown
336
El Rey
Que Bruto and Friends
Promo
Unknown
341
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
344
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429
Wonderful Tonight
Joker’s Wild
NM Superstars Oldies
Alta Vista
418
Tu Solo Tu
Pedro Infante
My Family Soundtrack
Elektra
355
Mi Inspiracion
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
327
Soy De San Anto
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
304
Ya No Estas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
354
One Life to Live
August
August Then & Now
Sound Garden
554
Frijolitos Pintos
Christian Sanchez
Entre Los Dos
Atlantis
252
Me Persigue Tu Sombra
Latin Experience
Pure Tejano Brass
Hacienda
300
Polka Dimas
AJ Martinez
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
314
Valseada Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1149