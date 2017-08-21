Algo Nuevo August 20, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, August 20th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

 

Regresa A Mi

Chirstina Perea

Promo

ATM

331

 

Ya Me Conosco Bien

Ricky Valen

Realizando Suenos

VMB Music

348

 

Yo Se Que Tu

David Farias

Promo

VMB Music

441

 

Casadora

Grupo Affa

Promo

Unknown

333

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

331

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

504

 

Yo Te Voy Amar

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

415

 

Tu Palabra

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

428

 

Amor Sin Amor

Jose Gaudalupe Esparza

Recuerdos Con Mariachi

Fonovisa

328

 

Dichoso

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica Mi Orgullo

ES-335

400

 

Matame Why Don’t You

Rudy Palacios

Mi Musica Mi Orgullo

ES-335

307

 

El Golpe Traidor

Jose Gaudalupe Esparza

Recuerdos Con Mariachi

Fonovisa

311

 

Le ensene Mi Corazon

Nikki Lopez

Promo

Unknown

345

 

Eclipse

Los Cavaliers

NM Superstars

Alta Vista

327

 

Sin Sal Ni Limon

Gonzalo

NM Superstars

Alta Vista

315

 

Caminito De Rieles

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

444

 

Oldies Medley

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

745

 

El Buque De Mas Potencia

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

304

 

Viva Mi Suerte

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

320

 

Cumbia Mix

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

1615

 

Ay Mi Madre

Brown Express

Promo

Revolution

331

 

El Aguila Negra

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Hasta El Ultimo Cartucho

SJ Records

400

 

Historia De Amor

Tejano Impact

Promo

Unknown

336

 

El Rey

Que Bruto and Friends

Promo

Unknown

341

 

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

344

 

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

429

 

Wonderful Tonight

Joker’s Wild

NM Superstars Oldies

Alta Vista

418

 

Tu Solo Tu

Pedro Infante

My Family Soundtrack

Elektra

355

 

Mi Inspiracion

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

327

 

Soy De San Anto

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

304

 

Ya No Estas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

354

 

One Life to Live

August

August Then & Now

Sound Garden

554

 

Frijolitos Pintos

Christian Sanchez

Entre Los Dos

Atlantis

252

 

Me Persigue Tu Sombra

Latin Experience

Pure Tejano Brass

Hacienda

300

 

Polka Dimas

AJ Martinez

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

314

 

Valseada Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1149

