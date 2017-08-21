The economic future of Alaska

Alaska is an oil state, but will that be true forever? The state is confronting low oil prices and declining production. Several companies are betting on new production. Others think Alaska needs to grow a different kind of economy.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jon Bittner, with the Alaska Small Business Development Center.

with the Alaska Small Business Development Center. Dan Robinson , Department of Labor

, Department of Labor David Houseknecht senior research geologist with USGS

senior research geologist with USGS Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.