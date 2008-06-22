Algo Nuevo: June 22, 2008

Here’s the music playlist from the June 22, 2008 edition of Algo Nuevo — Something New.If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send e-mail to algonuevo@kska.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Song Title
  • Artist Name
  • Album Title

Samba pa ti
Santana
Greatest Hits

El Gancho
Little Joe Y La Familia
Greatest Hits

Indita mia
Al Hurricane Jr
Sin duda, major que nunca

Amor Eterno
Juan Gabriel
Las 30 Mejores

Suavecito
Malo
Greatest hits

Maldito amor
Chile Line Express
Maldito amor

Miradas de amor
Paisano del Valle
Miradas de amor

La puerta negra
Al Hurricane
The legend of New Mexico

Me Piden
Steve Chavez
Recuerdos

Baila esta cumbia
Selena
Anthology

Mis ojos son testigos
Showband USA
Amor

Carino Nuevo
Sunny Ozuna
30 Grandes exitos

Mi cafetal
Viento
New Mexico Superstar series

Carino
Paisano Del Valle
Miradas de amor

Madre Mia
Macho Band
Madre Mia

Mi Pecado
Fantasia Musical
La Princesita

Dime, Dime, Dime
Gonzalo
Mil Copas

Celoso
Mana
My Family Soundtrack

Las quarto Lupes
Liberty Band
Platinum 90’s

Dos Locos
Jenna
Soy del Norte

Eclipse
Mathew Martinez
Lagrimas de alegria

El Reloj
Luis Miguel
Todos los romances

Encantado
Darren Cordova
Antes de ti

Usted
Latin Express
Chicano Power

Que suerte la mia
Sparx
Con Mariachi

Juana la Cubana
Fito Olivarez
25 exitos

Zacatecas
Brazada
Ultimate Mexican Party Music

Un Ratito
Latin Image
2X1

Micaela
Mazz
15 exitos de siempre

La Misma
Mathew Martinez
Algo Nuevo

La Despedida
Mezcal
Me gustas tu

Tu retratito
Bryan Olivas
Sueno

Frijolitos Pintos
Anthony Rosas
Mi jardin de rosas

La Saporita
Liberty Band
Platinum 90’s

El Aguila Negra
Tobias Rene
Con Ganas

Las Nubes
Thee Chekkers
Oldies but goodies

Before the next teardrop falls
Little Joe Y La Familia
Before the next teardrop falls

Un dia a la vez
Bryan Olivas
Amar

