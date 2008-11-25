House District 7 election completed; Kelly wins by 1 vote

The final numbers are in and this time state Representative Mike Kelly really is one vote ahead of his rival. Kelly, a Fairbanks Republican, has an unofficial total of 5,018 votes after overseas ballots for House District 7 were counted today. Democratic challenger Karl Kassel has 5,017 votes. Officials say election day votes were miscounted in two of the district’s precincts. Elections division director Gail Fenumiai says the discrepancy was later discovered and corrected.

The Associated Press

