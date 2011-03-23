Addressing Alaskans: Living With Urban Wildlife – Can We Coexist?



Photo courtesy of Larry Lewis, Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Most Alaskans agree they like seeing moose and even bears in their neighborhoods, until someone or something is harmed. According to Kenai wildlife technician, Larry Lewis there are many small steps people can make to decrease the likelihood of destruction, injury or death caused by our furry friends. From trash cans to fencing, Lewis discussed “Living With Urban Wildlife” at the Alaska Zoo, Wildlife Wednesday lecture series on March 9.

Download Audio (MP3)

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday March 24, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, March 9, 2011

SPEAKER: Larry Lewis, Kenai wildlife technician, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

EVENT: Alaska Zoo, Wildlife Wednesday lecture series

