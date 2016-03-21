Algo Nuevo, March 20, 2016

Here’s the Sunday, March 20th, 2016 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera — Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

——————

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

522

 

La Suegra Chiflada

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Emerald City Recording

506

 

Sabor A Mi

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Emerald City Recording

316

 

Aquella Hermosa Estrella

Javi Guerra

Promo

Unknown

344

 

Caricias Falsas

Javi Guerra

Promo

Unknown

33

 

Padre Querido

Brenda Ortega

Promo

Unknown

336

 

Popurri Cumbiamix

Bronco

Cumbiamix

Disa

923

 

Fantasia

Masizzo

Fantastic 4

Freddie

405

 

Tejano Old Skool Power Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1128

 

Sin Sal Ni Limon

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

314

 

You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

521

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1847

 

Sienteme

Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution329

 

Mil Botellas

Jerry Dean

Promo

Atlantis

341

 

Besitos De Chocolate

Christian Sanchez

Sinceramente

Atlantis

254

 

La Novia Del Pajarillo

The Hometown Boys

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

345

 

Tu Ausencia Me Lastima

Shelly Lares

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

346

 

Quiero Ese Amor

Jay Perez

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

340

 

Luna Llena

Elida Reyna Y avante

20 Years of Tejano’s Greatest Hits

Tejas

419

 

Adios Angelina

El Gringo

Lo Mejow De New Mexico  Music 2015

Atlantis

326

 

Ojos De  Canela

Los Compas Band

Felicidades

Unknown

338

 

Felicidades

Los Compas Band

Felicidades

Unknown

349

 

Te Amo Y Te Deseo

Str8 SHot

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

329

 

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

409

 

Oldies Medley

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Emerald City Studio

745

 

Movimiento Rico

David Mares

Groovin

Brown Soul Records

402

 

Eres Casado

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Hasta El Ultimo Cartucho

SJ Records

345

 

Mi Unico Carino

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

348

 

A Mover El Bote

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

332

 

El Playboy

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP Records

332

 

Que Se Te Quite

Street People

Rejuvenation

LTD Records

337

 

La Cartita

Jason Soto

Promo

Soto Music

252

 

Adelita

Bobby Madrid

Promo

Unknown

359

 

Cumbia Mix

Elida Reyna Y avante

Club Mix

Freddie

1615

 

