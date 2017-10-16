Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 16, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Lawmakers debate the best path forward for crime reduction

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

One of the state’s top prosecutors says repealing the entire law that overhauled criminal justice last year is the wrong move.

State corporation sets December deadline to find customers for Alaska’s gas

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Lawmakers peppered Dave Cruz and other members of the AGDC’s executive board with questions about project finances, employee turnover and how much money the state expects to make on its share of the project.

“Part Land, Part Water – Always Native”: 34th Annual Elders and Youth Conference kicks off

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The gathering of more than a thousand people from across Alaska takes place just ahead of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention each fall. It aims to promote indigenous identity and share cultural knowledge between generations.

JBER-based soldier dies while traveling from Hawaii to Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The U.S. Army in Alaska has announced that a soldier stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson died earlier this month.

State recoups almost $600,000 from suit involving Interior river

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state has re-couped nearly $600,000 in legal fees from a 2012 lawsuit with the Bureau of Land Management over an Eastern Interior river.

Strong year for commercial salmon harvest statewide

Zoe Grueskin, KNOM – Nome

Commercial salmon fishermen across the state have had a “banner year.”

People from across the country travel to Kodiak to learn how to smoke fish

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

Smoked salmon is popular across Alaska and the world. For those who want to learn more about the process of making it, there’s an annual two-day workshop in Kodiak.

2013 Dalton Highway fuel spill clean-up concludes

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state is closing the book on a Dalton Highway fuel spill that occurred four years ago.

Laying the groundwork for housing solutions

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A closer look at steadfast, long-term solutions that lay the groundwork for housing development statewide with the executive director of the Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness.

Emergency radio kit from Southeast Alaska sent to help Puerto Rico broadcaster

David Purdy, KTOO – Juneau

Last Monday, a portable emergency radio kit went from Juneau to Puerto Rico to help with communications during recovery after Hurricane Maria.