Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Judge rules that independent candidates can run in Alaska Democratic primaries

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A judge today ordered that independents can run in the Alaska Democratic Party primary, ruling in the party’s favor. It’s not clear whether independent Governor Bill Walker will run in the primary.

On Alaska day, lawmakers and staff to meet on oil and gas taxes

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Tomorrow is Alaska Day, a state holiday, but some lawmakers, and their staff, will be meeting all day to get a crash course on oil taxes.

“We all walk the same paths”: Elder keynote address highlights generational parallels

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Today heard a keynote address from Clare Swan, a Dena’ina Athabascan elder from the Kenaitze tribe on the Kenai Peninsula. Swan’s speech focused on the changes she’s seen in her lifetime, including the effects of commercial pressure on subsistence fishing, and population growth in Southcentral Alaska.

Alaskan selected for Indian Affairs post at Interior

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

President Trump has nominated ASRC vice president Tara MacLean Sweeney to be assistant secretary of Interior for Indian Affairs.

Walker cabinet member to oversee EPA’s Northwest office

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The agency confirmed that Chris Hladick will become the regional administrator overseeing EPA’s work in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Senator Sullivan hires a new chief of staff

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has hired Larry Burton as chief of staff. Burton worked at BP for 17 years. This isn’t his first stint working for Alaska’s congressional delegation.

Vigilantes or heroes? Anchorage group takes to streets, reuniting owners with stolen vehicles

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

One group mobilizing through Facebook is reuniting stolen vehicles with their owners. Members of the A Team, as they call themselves, say they are filling a void left by overworked police.

“What you heard just didn’t represent the truth”: Tony Knowles reflects on Vietnam War

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Former Democratic Governor Tony Knowles enlisted in the Army during the mid-60s, just as the war began escalating. Knowles’ opinion of the war began to change after he returned to civilian life, and the parallels he sees in today’s conflict in Afghanistan.

Igiugig hikes to Big Mountain as a part of their local food challenge

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

More than two dozen students and adults made the 23 mile hike from Igiugig to Big Mountain. Along the way they ate plenty of moose, dry fish and locally grown greens.