U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has hired Larry Burton as Chief of Staff.

Burton grew up in Alaska and worked in the offices of Congressman Don Young and the late senator Ted Stevens, as well as in the executive branch. He also worked for BP for 17 years.

Sullivan said Burton is well versed in Alaska issues and also understands Washington, D.C. Burton replaces Joe Balash who has been nominated to be an Assistant Secretary of Interior.