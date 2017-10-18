Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Federal, state and Anchorage officials roll out “Alaska Anti-Violent Crime Strategy”

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state’s top law-enforcement officials are rolling out a new initiative aimed at curbing violent crime in Alaska. At its heart is more collaboration between federal, state, and local officials.

King Cove and feds exploring options to build King Cove Road without Congressional approval

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

The city of King Cove is working closely with the Trump administration to find a way to build a road to Cold Bay through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. But city leaders are taking issue with a recent Washington Post article that describes the administration attempting to conceal a behind-the-scenes deal to build the road.

All seven resolutions passed on final day of Elders and Youth conference

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Through simple voice votes, delegates at the 2017 Elders and Youth Conference passed all seven of the resolutions brought to the floor.

Iditarod names Joseph Redington, Jr. 2018 Honorary Musher

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

The Iditarod Trail Committee Board of Directors has named Joseph “Joee” Redington, Jr. the 2018 Honorary Musher. Redington passed away in August and was the oldest son of Joseph Redington, Sr., often called the “Father of the Iditarod.”

Dogs test positive for drugs in Alaska’s Iditarod

Associated Press

For the first time in the history of the world’s most famous sled dog race, several of the high-performance animals have tested positive for a prohibited drug. But race officials have refused to name the musher involved.

Fish and Game looks to secure water rights along major state rivers

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is securing water rights along Alaska’s major rivers. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public input on water reservation rights applications covering two stretches of the Tanana River near Fairbanks.

Eielson showcases F-35 as Alaskan command chief emphasizes its lethality, deployability

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Eielson Air Force Base opened its doors Tuesday to local, state and federal officials to give them a chance to see an F-35 fighter up close and to learn about its capabilities. The Air Force sent the warplane there for a few weeks for testing in anticipation of the arrival of two squadrons beginning in 2020.

Red Salmon Cannery dinged for Clean Air Act violation

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

A Bristol Bay seafood processor has been fined by the EPA for violating the Clean Air Act.

Sitka’s Alaska Day soundtrack includes pipes and drums

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

With Alaska Day comes a flurry of visitors — some carrying musical instruments. The Seattle Firefighters Pipes and Drums landed in Sitka on Saturday and their first stop was the historic cable house, home to Raven Radio, for a live performance.