Traveling Music 10-22-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
10-22-17
Upcoming Concert: Whiskey Jacks CD Release Party, Saturday Oct. 28,
6-8 Pm, Organic Oasis, Anchorage
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
The Ballad of Katie John
Whiskey Jacks / Bruce Batten, Roy Corral
The Ballad of Katie John
www.facebook.com/HonkyCelt
3:42
Three Polkas – (instrumental)
Kevin Burke / Harlie Harris, trad., Mick Hanly
Flight of the Green Linnet
Ryko
3:41
Treasure Island
Mary Black / John Gorka
Women of the World Celtic
Putumaya
3:12
Aililiu Na Gamhna
Solas / Traditional
Sunny Spells and Scatterd Showers
Shanachie
3:36
Forfar Sodger
Old Blind Dogs / Traditional
The World’s Room
Green Linnet
5:50
Cam Ye O’er Frae France?
Shantalla / Traditional, jig by Michael Horgan
Nua Tearainn
Green Linnet
4:43
Come Out Ye Black and Tans
Whiskey Jacks / Dominic Behan
Off the Deep End
www.facebook.com/HonkyCelt
3:54
There is a Time
Solas / Dillard, Jayne
For Love and Laughter
Compass Records
3:24
All of God’s Angels
Kate Rusby with Tim O’Brien / Kate Rusby
Sleepless
Compass Records
4:12
There Were Roses
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
Joyful Noise
Green Linnet
6:18
Just You
Solas / Eamon McElholm
Another Day
Shanachie
4:01
The Blackbird
Silly Wizard / Andy M. Stewart
Joyful Noise
Green Linnet
7:40