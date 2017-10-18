Traveling Music 10-22-17

By -

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

10-22-17

 

Upcoming Concert: Whiskey Jacks CD Release Party, Saturday Oct. 28,

6-8 Pm, Organic Oasis, Anchorage

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

The Ballad of Katie John

Whiskey Jacks / Bruce Batten, Roy Corral

The Ballad of Katie John

www.facebook.com/HonkyCelt

3:42

 

Three Polkas – (instrumental)

Kevin Burke / Harlie Harris, trad., Mick Hanly

Flight of the Green Linnet

Ryko

3:41

 

Treasure Island

Mary Black / John Gorka

Women of the World Celtic

Putumaya

3:12

 

Aililiu Na Gamhna

Solas / Traditional

Sunny Spells and Scatterd Showers

Shanachie

3:36

 

Forfar Sodger

Old Blind Dogs / Traditional

The World’s Room

Green Linnet

5:50

 

Cam Ye O’er Frae France?

Shantalla / Traditional, jig by Michael Horgan

Nua Tearainn

Green Linnet

4:43

 

Come Out Ye Black and Tans

Whiskey Jacks / Dominic Behan

Off the Deep End

www.facebook.com/HonkyCelt

3:54

 

There is a Time

Solas / Dillard, Jayne

For Love and Laughter

Compass Records

3:24

 

All of God’s Angels

Kate Rusby with Tim O’Brien / Kate Rusby

Sleepless

Compass Records

4:12

 

There Were Roses

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

Joyful Noise

Green Linnet

6:18

 

Just You

Solas / Eamon McElholm

Another Day

Shanachie

4:01

 

The Blackbird

Silly Wizard / Andy M. Stewart

Joyful Noise

Green Linnet

7:40

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR