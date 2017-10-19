Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska and its tribes sign child services compact

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state of Alaska has entered into a first-of-its kind compact to let tribes and tribal organizations take over child welfare services in their communities.

Day one of AFN sees rousing speeches on fiscal crisis and “Strength in Unity”

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On the first full day of the AFN convention, delegates heard an impassioned speech from Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott focused on the state’s fiscal situation and a keynote address highlighting the convention’s theme — “Strength in Unity.”

U.S. Senate votes against striking ANWR-related provision from Republican budget resolution

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Senate voted today on a measure that could open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling rigs before the end of the year.

Newtok says a state agency is standing in the way of millions of dollars of relocation funding

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The village of Newtok says a state agency has blocked its application for federal disaster funding, directing millions of dollars to other Alaska communities.

Igiugig making slow progress on offsetting diesel consumption with renewable energy

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Harsh conditions and funding setbacks are among the obstacles the small village faces as they seek to reduce diesel consumption and rely on alternative energy sources.

Same building, new name: Sayéik Gastineau Community School

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Gastineau Community School has been renamed Sayéik Gastineau Community School. The Juneau School Board voted unanimously to add the traditional Tlingit name, which loosely translates to “spirit helper.”

Ask a Climatologist: La Nina could make winter feel like winter in Alaska

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

La Nina typically brings cooler and drier conditions to Alaska. And because of global warming, that may mean a more typical winter for much of the state.