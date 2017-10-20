Choosing Our Future: Alaska’s Fiscal Options

Addressing Alaskans, this week, is taking a look into Alaska’s fiscal options by discussing facts, frequently discussed approaches and the dollars attached to the state’s very real budget issues. This event was in three parts. The first was a discussion about where the state is currently and what options are available. The second part was a panel discussion about what Alaska’s goals and values are when handling taxes, the PFD and our budget. The final portion (available only in the longer, complete, audio file) was a panel discussion, featuring current legislators, examining our options and deals. This event was presented by Alaska Common Ground.

GUESTS:

Opening presentation:

Mouhcine Guettabi, ISER Professor of Economics

ISER Professor of Economics Larry Persily, Former Alaska Deputy Commissioner of Revenue

Former Alaska Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Cliff Groh, Alaska Common Ground Chair

First Panel:

Thea Agnew Bemben , Anchorage business owner

, Anchorage business owner Andrew Halcro , former state legislator and corporate executive

, former state legislator and corporate executive Rick Halford , former long-time state legislator

, former long-time state legislator Kathie Wasserman , Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League

, Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League Charles Wohlforth, author, radio host, and newspaper columnist

Second Panel:

Sheldon Fisher , Commissioner of Revenue

, Commissioner of Revenue Rep. Jason Grenn , I.-Anchorage

, I.-Anchorage Rep. Chuck Kopp , R.-Anchorage

, R.-Anchorage Sen. Peter Micciche , R.-Soldotna and Senate Majority Leader

, R.-Soldotna and Senate Majority Leader Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D.-Anchorage

Moderators:

John Parsi

LINKS:

RECORDED: Friday, October 5, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 12, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

