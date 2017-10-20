Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State appeals controversial ballot initiative decision to Supreme Court

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

State attorneys are appealing a judge’s decision to allow a controversial ballot initiative to move forward.

State Attorney General rules that all 229 Alaska tribes are sovereign

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On the second day of this year’s annual AFN gathering in Anchorage, another significant announcement regarding the relationship between the state and tribes was put forward.

Investigation shows BP Alaska reckoning with multiple accidents and leaks

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

BP isn’t disputing that the incidents took place. The company has already taken extreme steps to address the issue.

A look at the artsier side of AFN

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The goings-on in the main convention hall at AFN deal with some pretty serious issues, but showcasing Alaska Native culture through traditional arts and crafts is a huge, and more colorful, part of the annual gathering.

Eielson’s F-35s will ‘save our bacon’ by offsetting economic slump, Fairbanks Mayor says

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Karl Kassel says the buildup associated with two squadrons of F-35 warplanes coming to Eielson Air Force Base in a couple of years will be a welcome economic boost.

As king runs lag, fishers consider cause and prevention

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Concern over poor king salmon runs across the state drew a panel of fisheries experts together at a recent meeting in Anchorage.

AK: Volunteers work to rebuild damaged landscapes on Flattop Mountain

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage is home to one of Alaska’s most popular peaks—Flattop Mountain. But all those hikers have done a lot of damage to the landscape. That’s why this fall, volunteers were hard at work rebuilding the final section of the trail.

49 Voices: Clintonette Gregg of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Clintonette Gregg of Anchorage. Gregg grew up in Kotzebue and is the leader of the Anchorage Northern Lights dancers. The Inupiaq dance group opened the first day of the AFN convention on Thursday.