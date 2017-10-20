​Health​ ​Care-​ ​It’s​ ​complicated

The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act begins November 1st and will be open for 6 weeks. What are the options for Alaskans? Who needs to sign up and will the cost go up? What’s the status of the new bi-partisan effort to come up with a health care plan? Please join us for a discussion about the ACA enrollment process, the stability of the ACA in today’s political climate, and what the repeal efforts could mean to Alaskans. Joining Co-host Prentiss Pemberton will be two Alaskans well versed in the Affordable Care Act, Jessie Menkens and Jon Zasada, from the Alaska Primary Care Association.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Jessie Menkens – Navigator Program Coordinator at Alaska Primary Care Association
- Jon Zasada -Policy Integration Director at Alaska Primary Care Association
LINKS:
- Healthcare.gov whee you can register for health care
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services info page about the ACA
- Politico article on changes proposed for the ACA by the Senate
- National Physician’s Alliance’s “Secure Health Care for All” site with lots of great info on the proposed changes to the ACA
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, October 23, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday,October 23, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
