The weather is getting colder and that means the fun of pond and outdoor skating cannot be far off. Ice hockey may be a year-round sport for competitors, but pond hockey happens only when the weather cools. In Alaska that goes for speed skating and backcountry skating, too. On this show, we’ll explore the joy of outdoor skating, the ease of getting into the sport, and the amazing opportunities it creates to love winter.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- John Monroe, Program Coordinator of Anchorage Skate Club
-
Charles Gilbert, VP of Alaska Speedskating Club
- Ingrid Eng, from Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking (AMH)
- Biz, from Champion’s Choice
LINKS:
- Anchorage Skate Club
- Alaska Speedskating Club
- Information on Cuddy Family Midtown Park
- AMH’s website
- Previous Outdoor Explorer episode on canoeing and skating on Nancy Lake
- The main page for Champion’s Choice, in Anchorage
BROADCAST: Thursday, October 26, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 2, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: