Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

Legislature kicks off fourth special session of the year

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature started its fourth special session of the year today in Juneau, with two items on its agenda. One bill would make changes to the state’s criminal justice laws, while the other would introduce a new tax.

Iditarod committee names Dallas Seavey as musher whose sled dogs failed drug test

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After weeks of speculation over a top Iditarod contender doping sled-dogs, the race’s governing body has announced the name of the musher. Four-time champion Dallas Seavey’s team had four dogs that tested positive for the banned substance Tramadol, a pain-reliever, according a release from the Iditarod Trail Committee.

ACA enrollment: Better rates for Alaskans but less time to find them

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump says “Obamacare is dead.” That negative advertising from the White House is just one of the obstacles Alaska’s navigators have to overcome ahead of the enrollment period that starts Nov. 1.

Alaska’s congressional delegation addresses AFN on final day of convention

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The 51st Alaska Federation of Natives convention wrapped up in Anchorage on Saturday. Delegates passed a number of resolutions and heard from all three members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Murkowski’s message at AFN? “Climate change is real.”

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Delegates passed a resolution asking the federal government to make climate impacts in rural villages eligible for disaster relief, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski told the convention, “Climate change is real.”

On AFN periphery, a slimmed down ‘energy bike’

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

One popular attraction on the periphery of AFN was a stationary bicycle that can light up an array of glowing electric bulbs. The Alaska Energy Authority hopes to take the display around the state to teach residents about energy efficiency.

Body of missing Russian Mission pilot recovered from Yukon

Associated Press

Searchers have recovered the body of a southwest Alaska pilot whose airplane crashed last week.

How to end homelessness in Anchorage, together

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage has a plan to end homelessness, but its implementation is just beginning. As community leaders dig into the details of solving one of the city’s toughest problems, getting everyone on the same page is bound to complicated. So they’re starting with a conversation. But what do people who are experiencing homelessness say?