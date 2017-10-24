Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Amid doping scandal, a mushing whodunit

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The mushing world has been rocked by an unfolding scandal over doping in the Iditarod. It started two weeks ago, when the race’s governing body announced it was changing rules for drug tests after a banned substance was found in four dogs from a top team. speculation ignited and yesterday, the Iditarod Trail Committee announced it was dogs in the team of four-time champion Dallas Seavey. But Seavey insists he didn’t do it.

Votes aren’t there for crime-bill repeal, says prominent critic

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature is looking to revise last year’s law that overhauled the criminal justice system. But lawmakers don’t appear likely to repeal it.

The legislature faces the complexities of attempting oil tax reform

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

While the legislature is in session in Juneau to talk about taxes and crime, some lawmakers also used the opportunity to call together a new oil and gas tax working group.

National tribal advocacy group calls for reinstating Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) held its annual conference the same week as the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. The national tribal advocacy group passed a resolution urging the federal government to restore the Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area as originally issued and to incorporate traditional knowledge “into all federal decision-making that would affect the northern Bering Sea region.”

Alaska Native tribes unite to oppose mega-mines

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Tribal groups from opposite ends of the state have formed an alliance to fight mines they say threaten traditional fisheries.

This Juneau homeowner’s energy savings afforded the ultimate way to beat the chill

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Heat pumps are nothing new. But upgrades over the past 30 years have made the systems a lot more reliable. Now Juneau installers are racing to keep up with growing demand.

Alaska-owned aerospace company lines up commercial launches

Associated Press

A commercial rocket is expected to launch in January or February 2018 at a state-owned aerospace company’s facility on Kodiak Island.

Juneau warming shelter plan takes shape

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The City and Borough of Juneau is pushing forward with plans for an emergency warming shelter that would open its doors to the homeless when temperatures drop below freezing.

Test results point to achievement gaps among Sitka’s students

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Based on the latest test scores, Sitka’s school district is performing above the state average — but the numbers are not necessarily something to brag about. Instead, Sitka’s educators hope the new test results help them focus their efforts on under-performing populations in the schools.

Ask a Climatologist: First snows accumulate around the state, about on time

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The first snow of the season is a great marker for the start of winter. Most of the state is more or less on track with their normal first snow date.