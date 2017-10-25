Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska U.S. senators quiet on colleagues’ critique of Trump

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Two Republicans rocked the U.S. Senate Tuesday with harsh criticism of President Trump, for what they call flagrant disregard for truth and debasing the nation. So far, the two senators aren’t discussing it.

Trump administration offers more NPR-A land for oil leasing than ever before

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Bureau of Land Management announced all 900 tracts set aside for leasing will be up for bid. That compares to just 145 tracts offered last year. It’s the largest lease sale ever in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

Oil production is up, and DNR expects it to keep climbing

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Production was up about 3 million barrels, and the state is predicting that it’s going to be up next year too.

Public testimony directs anger at crime law

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Many Alaskans are calling for the repeal of last year’s criminal justice overhaul. Others want the law to be given more time. The Legislature is trying to follow a middle path, which may leave many dissatisfied.

Congress could decide fate of Tongass plan to move away from old-growth timber

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Conservationists and timber industry groups thought the Forest Service’s decision was finalized last year. But now Congress has a chance to weigh in.

Walter Harper, the first person to summit Denali, subject of panel discussion

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

A panel discussion tonight in Fairbanks examines the short life of the first person to summit Denali. Walter Harper was an Athabascan guide and mountaineer who played a critical role in the 1913 expedition that climbed to the top of North America’s tallest peak.

Bearded seal removed from Northern Alaska airport’s runway

Associated Press

As was mentioned earlier in the newscast, an airport at the northernmost point of the state saw a surprising obstacle on its runway Monday.

‘Re-establishing a sense of identity:’ RIVR gives indigenous people a voice on broadcast radio

Samantha Davenport, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

RIVR, an acronym for Rising Indigenous Voices Radio, launched at the end of September, and streams 24/7 to provide a unique playlist, from top 40 hits to podcasts of Native American food bloggers.

17 national parks could see fee increases, including Denali

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The National Park Service is considering fee increases at 17 parks, including Denali. Higher entry fees would be in effect during peak season, or the busiest five months, starting May 1st.

USFWS designates Tuntutuliak elder James Charles a “conservation hero”

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

At the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recognized Tuntutuliak elder James Charles as a “Conservation Hero.”